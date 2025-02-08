Buffs Beat

Colorado's Robert Livingston gets extension, raise to $1.55 million annually

The Buffs defensive coordinator becomes highest-paid in school history

Josh Tolle

The University of Colorado made a strong commitment to its football program by signing defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to a two-year extension worth $1.55 million per year, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in school history.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Livingston's success in his first year at CU attracted interest from both the professional and collegiate levels, prompting the Buffaloes to lock him in with a significant pay raise from his previous $800,000 salary.

Livingston’s impact on Colorado’s defense was undeniable in his first season, as the unit showed vast improvement in multiple statistical categories. The Buffaloes allowed 23.1 points per game, a substantial drop from the 34.8 points they surrendered the year before.

Additionally, the defense gave up 36 touchdowns compared to 56 in the previous season. One of the most significant areas of improvement was the pass rush, as CU increased its sack total from 27 to a Big 12-leading 39 under Livingston’s guidance.

The Buffs also became more efficient on third downs, lowering their opponent’s conversion rate from 46% to 39%. Total yards allowed per game saw a steep decline, improving from 453.3 yards to 351.9 yards per game.

Livingston’s impressive work earned him national recognition, as he was named a semifinalist for the prestigious Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach in college football.

His ability to turn around Colorado’s defense in just one season makes him a highly sought-after coach, and if he continues this trajectory, bigger programs may pursue him in the near future.

By securing Livingston with a lucrative contract, CU’s administration has demonstrated its commitment to building a competitive football program and retaining top coaching talent in Boulder.

