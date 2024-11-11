Colorado's Shedeur Sanders named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been named the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Week following a stellar performance in the Buffaloes’ 41-27 win against Texas Tech.
Sanders showcased his consistency and leadership, completing 30 of 43 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding a rushing touchdown. This four-touchdown game not only highlighted his versatility but also maintained his streak of error-free play, as he avoided any interceptions. Sanders' accomplishments during the game allowed him to tie the program record for consecutive games with a passing touchdown at 20, equaling the mark set by Sefo Liufau.
Sanders’ numbers this season have been nothing short of impressive, placing him among the nation's best. He ranks in the top three nationally in completions, completion percentage (72.9%), and passing touchdowns (24). With 2,882 passing yards this season, he is also in the top 10 for passing yards, showcasing his ability to lead the Buffs' offense. On the ground, he has been equally effective, leading Colorado with five rushing touchdowns, making him a dual threat that defenses struggle to contain.
Beyond his season stats, Sanders has reached significant career milestones. He recently surpassed 13,000 career passing yards and 120 career passing touchdowns, standing at 13,101 yards, 121 touchdowns, and just 23 interceptions in his college career. This consistency has been demonstrated across 45 straight games with a passing touchdown—a remarkable feat that underscores his reliability and skill.
The Buffaloes’ recent victory has brought them to a 5-1 record in Big 12 play, positioning them in sole possession of second place in the league standings. With Kansas defeating Iowa State, Colorado now holds control of its destiny with just three games left in the regular season to potentially secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship.
They’ll face a critical matchup against Utah at Folsom Field on Saturday, a game that promises high stakes as the Buffs aim to solidify their spot among the conference’s elite. The showdown will air on FOX at Noon ET, marking a pivotal moment in Sanders’ season and Colorado’s pursuit of a championship game berth.