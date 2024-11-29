Colorado's Shedeur Sanders wins 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been awarded the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, an honor given annually to the nation's top senior or upperclassman quarterback who demonstrates excellence in character, academics, and athletics. This marks a historic achievement in Sanders' standout season, reflecting his impact both on and off the field.
Leading the 8-3 Buffaloes, Sanders has orchestrated one of the most remarkable campaigns in Colorado football history. Through 11 games, he has completed 303 of 413 passes (73.4%) for 3,448 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. He also leads the team with four rushing touchdowns, showcasing his versatility. His performance has shattered multiple school records, underscoring his exceptional contributions to the program.
Among his milestones, Sanders is the first Colorado quarterback to throw 30 touchdowns in a season, a new school record. He also set records for total touchdowns responsible for (34), regular-season passing yards (3,488), and completions (303). Sanders is on track to break his own completion percentage record with an impressive 73.4% and his quarterback rating record, currently standing at 164.89. Additionally, he has thrown for 250-plus yards in 10 games and 300-plus yards in six games—both new Colorado records. His consistency is evident, completing at least 60% of his passes in every game and achieving 70% or higher in seven contests.
Sanders' accomplishments place him among Colorado's football greats. He is only the 10th player to win a major national award in the program's history and the second in the past 21 seasons, joining Travis Hunter, who won the Paul Hornung Award last year. Sanders is also a finalist for prestigious awards like the Davey O’Brien Award and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and a semifinalist for the Manning Award. His Heisman Trophy candidacy further cements his legacy.
Colorado’s proud history of award winners includes Alfred Williams (Butkus Award, 1990), Rashaan Salaam (Heisman, Walter Camp, Doak Walker, 1994), and Daniel Graham (John Mackey, 2001), among others. Sanders’ Golden Arm Award joins this legacy, reaffirming Colorado’s place in college football history.
Sanders and Hunter, both Heisman candidates, have elevated Colorado football, reflecting Deion Sanders' vision for the program. Their combined success signals a bright future for the Buffaloes as they continue to compete on the national stage.