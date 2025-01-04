Colorado's Shedeur Sanders won't attend 2025 NFL Draft
Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders has made headlines once again, announcing that he will not attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Sanders, a projected top-five pick and widely regarded as the top quarterback prospect, shared the news on his podcast, 2Legendary. His decision aligns with his father, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who previously stated he would not be present at the draft either.
Sanders hinted at a special event planned in Colorado but remained tight-lipped on further details. This move mirrors the growing trend of athletes prioritizing personal celebrations over traditional draft ceremonies.
The decision comes after an extraordinary season for Sanders, who led the FBS in multiple passing categories. He threw for over 4,000 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, finishing with a pass efficiency rating of 168.8. Sanders also contributed four rushing touchdowns, bringing his total to 41 for the year. His performance earned him the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and he remains a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award and a semifinalist for the Manning Award.
Statistically, Sanders' dominance was historic. He became the only FBS player to rank in the top five for completion percentage (1st), completions per game (2nd), passing touchdowns (2nd), passing yards per game (3rd), and pass efficiency (5th). This places him in elite company alongside past Heisman finalists and winners like Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud.
FOX Sports host says Coach Prime and Buffs allegedly 'cash-strapped' for Alamo Bowl
Sanders' impact on Colorado’s offense has been unparalleled. Responsible for 82% of the team's total yardage, he set school and Big 12 records for offensive contribution. His 48-game streak of throwing at least one touchdown is the longest in NCAA Division I history.
In just two seasons at Colorado, Sanders shattered over 90 school records and positioned himself among the program’s all-time greats. He is on pace to break career records for passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage.
Deion Sanders says he's rooted at Colorado, but will there be an extension coming?
As Sanders bypasses the Green Bay draft stage, all eyes will be on what unfolds in Colorado. Whether through a private celebration or public event, Shedeur Sanders’ draft night promises to be just as legendary as his on-field performances.