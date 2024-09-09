Colorado safety Shilo Sanders has surgery after forearm injury
Colorado safety Shilo Sanders is currently recovering from surgery to repair a right forearm injury sustained during Colorado's recent game against Nebraska.
Sanders, the son of Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, was injured in the first quarter while attempting to tackle Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell. After the play, he was seen heading to the Colorado locker room, and Coach Prime confirmed during the game that Shilo likely suffered a broken forearm and would not return. No immediate updates on his status were provided by the team following the game.
Shilo’s father shared photos on social media showing his son resting in a hospital bed post-surgery, accompanied by the caption: "God is Good! Can't wait to see u back ready to go. Love ya son!" This public display of support highlights the close bond between the Sanders family and the resilience Shilo has shown throughout his football career.
In 2023, Shilo Sanders emerged as a key player for Colorado, starting 11 games and leading the team in several defensive categories. He recorded 67 tackles, four forced fumbles, and tied for the Pac-12 lead with 55 solo tackles. His standout performances earned him second-team All-Pac-12 honors. In Colorado's season opener against North Dakota State, Sanders made a significant impact with nine tackles, including one for a loss.
Before his time at Colorado, Sanders began his collegiate career at South Carolina, where he played in 13 games over two seasons. He then transferred to Jackson State, joining his father, Deion Sanders, before eventually moving to Colorado.
Despite dealing with injuries, including shoulder surgery in May and participating in fall camp wearing a yellow non-contact jersey, Shilo's tenacity and skill have been evident. His breakout year for the Buffs showcased his defensive force, making him an integral part of CU's football program.