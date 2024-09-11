Colorado's Shilo Sanders to miss 2-3 weeks with injury, according to Coach Prime
Colorado safety Shilo Sanders will miss two to three weeks due to a broken arm sustained during the Buffaloes’ 28–10 loss to Nebraska. Deion Sanders provided the timeline for his son's recovery, stating, "Shilo, he has the hand of God on him. So I would say two to three weeks." Shilo’s absence is a significant setback for the Buffaloes, as the experienced safety has made an impact early in the 2024 season.
In two games this season, Shilo Sanders has recorded 11 tackles, with eight being solo stops and three assisted. His defensive presence has been vital for Colorado, following a standout 2023 season in which he registered 55 solo tackles, ranking fifth in the Pac-12. Shilo’s collegiate journey has been marked by perseverance, playing in his sixth season after previous stints at South Carolina (2019-2020) and Jackson State (2021-2022). His career has been interrupted by injuries, including a knee issue at Columbia and shoulder surgery earlier this year in May, but he has consistently fought back to contribute on the field.
The Buffaloes have started the 2024 season with a 1-1 record, defeating North Dakota State 31–26 before falling to Nebraska. Shilo’s injury adds another challenge as Colorado prepares to face Colorado State in a much-anticipated rematch of one of the most thrilling college football games of the 2023 season. The team will rely on its depth and leadership to navigate the upcoming weeks without one of its key defenders.
Shilo’s resilience and previous experiences with adversity will be crucial in his recovery, as the Buffaloes hope to have him back on the field soon. His return will be eagerly awaited as Colorado continues its pursuit of success this season.