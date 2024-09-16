Colorado's Travis Hunter earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors
Colorado’s dynamic two-way star, Travis Hunter, was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week following his outstanding Week 3 performance against Colorado State in Fort Collins.
Hunter was a key figure in Colorado’s 28-9 victory over their in-state rivals, playing an astonishing 123 out of 138 snaps from scrimmage. On defense, he registered five tackles, one pass breakup, and a crucial interception that he returned for 38 yards. His presence helped limit Colorado State to just nine points, and he was instrumental in stifling quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who was held to 208 passing yards and two interceptions.
While Hunter’s defensive exploits earned him well-deserved recognition, his offensive contributions were equally impressive, though not officially recognized by the conference this week. Playing receiver, Hunter hauled in 13 catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his exceptional versatility.
Travis Hunter snubbed in latest Heisman odds with Arch Manning's debut overhyped
Despite Hunter's incredible two-way performance, the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Week honors went to UCF running back RJ Harvey, who led his team to a dramatic comeback victory over TCU.
Hunter’s time in Boulder is dwindling, but his impact is undeniable. His unique skill set on both sides of the ball makes him a coveted prospect for the upcoming NFL Draft, where teams will undoubtedly consider him in the top five picks. Hunter’s playmaking ability and sheer athleticism have set him apart as one of the most electrifying players in college football.