Colorado's Travis Hunter exits game with injury vs. Kansas State
Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter exited the game against No. 18 Kansas State after suffering a shoulder injury late in the first half. The Heisman hopeful, who has been a vital part of Colorado’s success this season, left the field during a timeout with about six minutes remaining before halftime. This marked the longest period of time Hunter has been off the field this season, as his versatility as both a wide receiver and cornerback has been crucial to the Buffaloes.
Hunter, who was receiving attention from Colorado’s athletic training staff on the sideline, appeared in discomfort as they evaluated his shoulder. After a brief assessment on the field, he was escorted to the locker room for further evaluation, leaving Colorado fans holding their breath. His presence on the field has been a game-changer for the Buffaloes throughout the season, making his exit a significant moment in the contest.
At the time of Hunter's departure, the game between Colorado and Kansas State was tied at 7-7, and the Buffaloes faced a tough challenge against a top-20 opponent. Losing Hunter's abilities on both sides of the ball could prove to be a major blow for Colorado, which has leaned on his playmaking ability in both defensive and offensive schemes.
Hunter’s injury and the timing of his exit will likely be a critical storyline as the game progresses. His return status remains uncertain, and Colorado will need to adjust without their standout player as they head into halftime tied with Kansas State in a hard-fought battle.
This story is developing.