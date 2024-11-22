Colorado's Travis Hunter expects to enter 2025 NFL Draft
Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter confirmed on Thursday that he plans to forgo his final year of college eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. Speaking to reporters, Hunter explained that his decision has been in the works for some time, leaving little doubt about his intentions.
Hunter’s announcement comes as no surprise, given his remarkable season and status as a Heisman Trophy front-runner. The electrifying junior has been a dominant force on both sides of the ball, recording 74 receptions for 911 yards and ten total touchdowns on offense. On defense, he’s been equally impactful, tallying 24 tackles (two for loss), eight pass deflections, three interceptions, and a forced fumble.
Last week, Hunter made history in Colorado's 49-24 win over Utah, becoming the first player in either the NFL or FBS to record 50 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown, and an interception in the same game in 24 years. The last player to achieve this feat was NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, who did it for Washington in 2000. Hunter's first career rushing touchdown further highlighted his versatility and ability to deliver in clutch moments.
During a 20-minute media session, Hunter spoke candidly about his decision to turn pro and his Heisman campaign. Outside of the accomplishments, he acknowledged that there’s still work to be done before achieving the next milestone. Despite the looming draft, Hunter emphasized his commitment to finishing the season strong with his teammates.
No. 16 Colorado faces a crucial test this weekend as they travel to take on Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium. The game, set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, is another opportunity for Hunter to update his Heisman resume and lead the Buffaloes closer to a Big 12 Championship berth. For now, Hunter remains focused on the task at hand, even as the NFL awaits.