Colorado's Travis Hunter named 2024 Big 12 preseason Defensive Player of the Year
The Big 12 released its annual Preseason All-Conference team on Tuesday, building excitement ahead of media days scheduled for next week. Oklahoma State, which made it to the Big 12 Championship Game last season, leads the pack with six players on the list, including the only unanimous selection Ollie Gordon II.
Gordon, the 2023 Doak Walker Award winner, was also named preseason Offensive Player of the Year. His standout performance last season has set high expectations for the upcoming year, where he is anticipated to play a crucial role in Oklahoma State's offensive strategy. His ability to break through defenses and consistently gain significant yardage makes him a key player to watch.
On the defensive side, Colorado star Travis Hunter earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. Hunter's versatility as a two-way athlete is remarkable. He recorded 30 total tackles, three interceptions, and five pass breakups in just nine games. His performance demonstrates not only his defensive abilities but also his capability to impact the game in multiple facets. Hunter's presence on the field is expected to be a game-changer, providing Colorado with a robust defensive backbone.
Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of coach Deion Sanders, also earned a spot on the All-Big 12 team. Shedeur's inclusion reflects his promising talent and the significant influence of his father's coaching. Additionally, defensive lineman BJ Green II was named to the team, contributing to Colorado's strong representation in the preseason selections.
Arizona's five selections highlight their entry into the Big 12, pacing all the conference's newcomers and ranking second among the league's 16 schools. This strong showing underscores the competitive edge Arizona brings to the conference, with players who are poised to make significant impacts in their respective positions.
Hunter is coming off an outstanding 2023 season. The former top overall recruit in the nation was named last year's Paul Hornung Award winner, which is given to the most versatile player in major college football. Hunter's exceptional playmaking ability is expected to trouble top-tier Big 12 quarterbacks, making him one of the most exciting players to watch this season. However, NFL scouts are reportedly saying he'll be a receiver at the next level.
His commitment to Deion Sanders at Jackson State in 2022 marked a significant moment, as he was the highest-rated five-star recruit to do so. Now at Colorado, Hunter is anticipated to be one of the highest NFL Draft picks the school has ever produced, a testament to his extraordinary talent and potential.
Hunter's dual-threat capabilities and Arizona's strong newcomer representation indicate a dynamic and unpredictable season ahead for the Big 12.