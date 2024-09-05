Colorado's Travis Hunter named Hornung Award National Player of the Week
Colorado's Travis Hunter has been recognized as the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week by the National College Football Awards Association, marking another standout performance from the Buffs standout two-way star.
Hunter, who won the Hornung Award last season, made a remarkable season debut in Colorado's 31-26 victory over North Dakota State. Playing an astounding 129 snaps on both offense and defense — missing only two plays from scrimmage — Hunter showcased his versatility and impact on the game
Offensively, Hunter caught seven passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns, demonstrating his ability to make game-changing plays. His most crucial contribution came in the fourth quarter when his 3-yard touchdown catch secured the win for the Buffaloes. On the defensive side, he added three tackles, further cementing his role as a key starter for Colorado. Hunter’s exceptional all-around performance earned him national recognition and a spot on the Hornung Award Honor Roll alongside three other outstanding players.
Joining Hunter on the honor roll is Arizona senior running back/return specialist Quali Conley, who played a pivotal role in the Wildcats’ 63-19 victory over New Mexico. Conley touched the ball 14 times in three different ways, scoring three touchdowns, including rushing for 90 yards on ten carries. His versatility was on full display, contributing as a receiver, rusher, and returner.
Pitt’s Desmond Reid, a junior running back/return specialist, also earned a spot after accounting for 234 all-purpose yards in a 55-24 win over Kent State. Reid’s dynamic play included a 78-yard punt return touchdown and a 46-yard scoring run, showcasing his game-breaking speed and agility.
Rounding out the honor roll is Penn State’s Nicholas Singleton, who accumulated 113 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 34-12 win over West Virginia. Singleton’s balanced performance included significant contributions in the rushing, receiving, and return game, highlighting his role as a multifaceted threat for the Nittany Lions.
Hunter and the Buffs face a must-win game against Nebraska on Saturday. It will be a rare game on NBC in prime time as 7:30 p.m.