Colorado's Travis Hunter ruled out for second half vs. Arizona
Travis Hunter was notably absent from the second half of the team's game against Arizona. Emerging from the locker room without pads and dressed in a hoodie, it became clear that Hunter would not return to the field. His absence was a significant blow to the Buffaloes, as Hunter is a key contributor on both offense and defense.
The decision to sideline him appeared to be precautionary, given his recent injury history. Just last week, Hunter exited Colorado's game against Kansas State after suffering an injury, sparking concern about his availability moving forward. In the Arizona game, before being held out, Hunter managed two catches for 17 yards, a modest performance by his standards. Known for his versatility and ability to make plays both as a wide receiver and cornerback, his presence is often a game-changing factor for the Buffaloes.
Hunter's return to the field had been highly anticipated following his recovery from an earlier injury that kept him out for several games. His initial injury, a lacerated liver suffered in a game against Colorado State, sidelined him for several weeks last year, and while his return showed flashes of his typical brilliance, the cautious approach taken by the coaching staff underscores concerns about his full recovery.
As Colorado continues to navigate the challenges of the season, Hunter’s health will be critical for their success. His ability to impact both sides of the ball makes him an invaluable asset to Deion Sanders' squad, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt in key moments as the Buffaloes face a competitive Big 12 schedule.
Colorado is in command with a 28-7 lead to start the second half.