Colorado's Travis Hunter will attend 2025 NFL Draft
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter will attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay on April 24, marking a historic moment in his life and career.
On his podcast, Hunter expressed his excitement about becoming the first in his family to walk across the stage and shake hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. It locks in his anticipated presence at the draft.
Meanwhile, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has announced plans for a draft-day celebration at the CU Events Center in Boulder. Despite Hunter’s absence from the event, the party will give fans a chance to celebrate the achievements of Colorado players entering the NFL. “We’re going to pack the house,” Sanders said during an appearance on Good Morning America. He confidently predicted that two Colorado players would be among the top three draft picks.
Hunter’s draft stock has skyrocketed following an extraordinary college season. Playing as a two-way star, he accumulated 688 defensive snaps and 672 offensive snaps, earning 14 receiving touchdowns and four interceptions. This historic performance earned him the prestigious Heisman Trophy and solidified his position as the top overall prospect in the draft. However, with quarterback talent expected to go first overall, the Tennessee Titans, who hold the top pick and face a significant decision to stay at the top or trade back.
While Hunter will be in attendance, his teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, has opted to skip the event. Shedeur concluded his final season with an impressive 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, further underscoring Colorado’s dominance in college football. As the NFL Draft approaches, the spotlight remains on Hunter, whose journey promises to inspire both his family and fans.