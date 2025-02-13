Colorado's Travis Hunter will attend NFL Combine as defensive back
Travis Hunter will attend the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine as a defensive back, opting not to participate as a wide receiver. Despite his dominance on both sides of the ball at Colorado, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner's decision highlights his primary focus at the next level—being an elite cornerback.
Hunter’s choice to showcase his defensive skills at the combine aligns with how NFL scouts and front offices view his draft stock. While his ability as a wide receiver is undeniable, many evaluators consider him one of the best cornerback prospects in recent memory. His natural instincts, fluid athleticism, and ball-hawking skills make him a potential lockdown defender in the league.
Throughout his collegiate career, Hunter defied traditional positional expectations, excelling as both a shutdown corner and an explosive receiver. His ability to impact games in multiple ways made him one of the most electrifying players in college football history. However, as the draft process unfolds, teams are primarily valuing him for his defensive prowess, where his long-term ceiling appears the highest.
Travis Hunter NFL Draft 2025 prospect profile
By focusing solely on cornerback drills at the combine, Hunter is doubling down on the position that many believe will make him a top-three pick in April’s draft. His performance in Indianapolis could solidify him as one of the best defensive prospects of the last decade. Even if teams are intrigued by his two-way ability, his skill set as a corner alone makes him a can’t-miss prospect.
With the draft approaching, Hunter’s generational talent ensures he will be one of the first names called. Whether he sticks to one position or eventually sees snaps on offense, teams that pass on him may regret it for years to come.