Colorado's Travis Hunter wins 2024 Bednarik Award
Travis Hunter’s 2024 season for the Colorado Buffaloes was nothing short of historic, culminating in his unprecedented win of the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player. This honor marks the first time a Colorado player has claimed the award, solidifying Hunter’s place among college football’s legends. His season was a masterclass in versatility and dominance, setting benchmarks on both sides of the ball that may stand for years to come.
Hunter’s dual-role achievements redefined what’s possible in college football. Logging 688 defensive and 672 offensive snaps, he became the only FBS player with over 150 snaps on both offense and defense and the only Power 4 conference player to consistently contribute on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he recorded 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns, leading the Power 4 in touchdown receptions and ranking second in catches and yards. These accomplishments placed him second in Colorado history for receptions and receiving yards in a single season, demonstrating his ability to excel as a primary offensive weapon.
Defensively, Hunter’s impact was equally profound. He allowed just 22 receptions on 39 targets, limiting opponents to six first downs while intercepting four passes and breaking up 11 more. His interception rate of one per 10.3 targets ranked among the best in the FBS. Pro Football Focus awarded him elite grades across the board, including an 89.4 in receiving and an 87.7 in coverage, highlighting his rare two-way excellence.
Hunter’s game-changing moments were abundant. He became the first FBS player in over 25 years to record three receiving touchdowns and an interception in the same game, accomplishing the feat twice. Against Colorado State, he delivered a game for the ages with 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. His versatility extended further when he recorded 50 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown, and an interception against Utah—a feat matched only by NFL legend Champ Bailey.
ended the regular season with three-touchdown games against North Dakota State and Oklahoma State, Hunter showcased his ability to dominate under pressure. His midseason recognition as an All-American on both sides of the ball by AP and CBS cemented his status as one of the most extraordinary players in college football history.