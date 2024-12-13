Colorado's Travis Hunter wins 2024 Biletnikoff Award
Colorado's two-way sensation, Travis Hunter, has added another accolade to his remarkable season by winning the 2024 Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to college football's most outstanding receiver. Hunter, who also emerged as a Heisman Trophy finalist this year, showcased his dominance on offense, catching 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns during the season. His ability to make game-changing plays solidified his position as one of the nation’s elite players.
The announcement was made during ESPN's Home Depot College Football Awards, where Hunter was chosen over fellow finalists Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona and Nick Nash of San Jose State. The award, sponsored by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, was determined by a confidential electronic vote of over 600 distinguished members of the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee.
The Biletnikoff stands out because it honors the best FBS receiver regardless of position, making players like tight ends, running backs, and slot backs eligible alongside traditional wide receivers. This ensures that the award recognizes pure excellence in pass-catching ability.
Hunter’s achievement highlights his versatility and unique talent, as he also starred as a defensive back for the Buffaloes. His victory cements his status as one of the premier talents in college football and a player to watch at the next level.
This likely won't be Hunter’s last award of the season. He's listed as the favorite to win the Heisman on Saturday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN).