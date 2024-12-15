Colorado's Travis Hunter wins 2024 Heisman Trophy with historic season
Colorado Buffaloes’ Travis Hunter has etched his name in history by winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy, capping off a season that redefined what it means to be a two-way player in modern college football. Hunter, the first Colorado player to claim the Heisman since Rashaan Salaam in 1994, showcased unprecedented dominance on both sides of the ball, solidifying his status as one of the sport’s most unique talents.
On offense, Hunter delivered elite production, recording 92 catches for 1,152 yards and a school-record 14 receiving touchdowns. His 15 total touchdowns included a rushing score, highlighting his versatility. Hunter’s performance ranked him second in the Power 4 conferences in receptions and receiving yards while leading in receiving touchdowns. He consistently made big plays, with 21 receptions of 20-plus yards, the highest mark in the FBS. His season included multiple three-touchdown games, matching the Colorado record, and culminated in him becoming a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
Defensively, Hunter was equally remarkable. Playing 688 snaps on defense, he logged 31 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions, including a game-clinching takeaway. He allowed just 22 receptions and one touchdown on 39 targets all season, making him one of the most shutdown cornerbacks in the country. His ability to flip momentum with interceptions—averaging one every 10.3 targets—was unmatched in the Power 4 conferences.
Hunter’s dual-role dominance earned him PFF grades among the best at his positions: 89.4 in receiving, 87.7 in coverage, and 85.5 in overall defense. He became the first FBS player in over 25 years to record multiple games with three touchdowns and an interception, including a historic performance against Colorado State where he tallied 10 catches, 100 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also became the first known FBS player with 150 receiving yards and four pass breakups in the same game.
Hunter’s achievements transcended statistics. He was the first player to be named a midseason All-American on both sides of the ball and the first to earn Power 4 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors in the same season. A winner for prestigious awards such as the Walter Camp, Bednarik, and Lott IMPACT, Hunter’s Heisman win recognizes his unparalleled impact on the game.
In a season where no one matched his two-way brilliance, Travis Hunter brought the Heisman Trophy back to Boulder, solidifying his legacy as one of college football’s all-time greats.