Colorado's Travis Hunter wins 2024 Lott IMPACT Award
Travis Hunter has been named the winner of the 2024 Lott IMPACT Trophy, awarded annually to college football's top defensive player who demonstrates excellence on and off the field. The award recognizes players who embody the acronym IMPACT: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. Named after Ronnie Lott, the legendary USC and San Francisco 49ers defensive back, the honor celebrates Hunter’s remarkable contributions in his record-breaking season.
Hunter’s unprecedented impact stems not only from his versatility but also from his character and academic excellence. A first-team Academic All-American, Hunter maintains a 4.0 semester GPA and an overall GPA above 3.7. His maturity shone during his junior season when he publicly forgave an opponent who injured him during a game, using his platform to discourage threats against the player. This action underscored his integrity and leadership, qualities that align with the Lott Award’s mission.
On the field, Hunter’s two-way dominance has redefined expectations for modern players. As a wide receiver, he leads the Power 4 in receiving touchdowns (14) and ranks second in receptions (92) and receiving yards (1,152). On defense, he has been targeted only 39 times, the third fewest in the Power 4, allowing just six first downs—a stat that leads the FBS among players with 300 or more snaps. He has also defended 15 passes, including four interceptions and 11 breakups, tying him for third in the Power 4 in passes defended despite limited targets. His performance underscores his ability to shut down opposing offenses while contributing explosively on offense.
Hunter’s advanced analytics further validate his impact. He holds the sixth-best Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade for coverage, the seventh-best overall defensive grade as a cornerback, and the third-best grade for run defense among cornerbacks. His defensive prowess was highlighted in a walk-off forced fumble in overtime against Baylor, a game-changing moment emblematic of his tenacity.
Travis Hunter’s historic season, characterized by his unparalleled two-way contributions and commitment to excellence beyond football, cements his legacy as one of the most unique and impactful players in college football history. Winning the Lott IMPACT Trophy is a fitting recognition of his extraordinary talent, leadership, and character.