Colorado's Travis Hunter wins 2024 Walter Camp Award
Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter has capped a historic season by winning the prestigious Walter Camp Award, recognizing him as the best player in college football. This achievement comes on the heels of him winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver and being named the Associated Press Player of the Year, solidifying his status as one of the most versatile and impactful players in the sport’s history.
Hunter’s dual-threat abilities are unparalleled. He recorded 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns, setting a Colorado record and leading Power 4 conferences in receiving scores. His offensive output included 53 first-down catches, and he became the first FBS player in at least 25 years to combine double-digit receptions, 100 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the same game.
Defensively, Hunter excelled with four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and a coverage grade of 87.7, ranking sixth in Power 4 conferences among cornerbacks with at least 300 coverage snaps. Remarkably, he allowed just 22 receptions all season while logging an FBS-best six first downs allowed. His knack for making game-changing plays on both sides of the ball has made him the only Power 4 player with over 30 snaps on offense and defense per game, totaling 688 defensive and 672 offensive snaps.
Hunter’s season is littered with firsts and records, including being the only FBS player ever named a midseason All-American on both sides of the ball by the same publication. He bookended his regular season with three-touchdown games against North Dakota State and Oklahoma State, tying the Colorado record, and became the first FBS player in at least a quarter century with 150 receiving yards and four pass breakups in a single game.
As he heads into the Heisman Trophy ceremony as a favorite, Hunter’s season stands as a testament to his unparalleled talent, work ethic, and ability to transcend traditional positional roles. His dominance on both offense and defense has redefined what is possible in college football.