Colorado's Travis Hunter won't participate in drills at NFL Combine
Travis Hunter’s superstar status was on full display at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, as media and fans packed in to hear from one of college football’s most electrifying players.
The former Colorado Buffaloes standout, who dominated on both sides of the ball in 2024, collected a historic list of accolades, including the Heisman Trophy, the Paul Hornung Award, the Bednarik Award, and the Biletnikoff Award. His performance cemented his legacy as one of the greatest two-way players in college football history.
During his media session in Indianapolis, Hunter acknowledged the buzz surrounding his NFL future but remained focused on what he does best—playing football. He expressed his desire to continue contributing on both offense and defense but left the final decision to the team that drafts him. "I'd like to play both sides of the ball," Hunter stated. "If they give me the opportunity, I'm going to play both sides."
Despite the excitement around his skill set, Hunter will not participate in drills at the combine, opting instead to showcase his abilities at his pro day. Even without testing, his draft stock remains elite, with analysts projecting him as a top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, set for April 24.
Top two teams of NFL Draft believe Travis Hunter can play both ways
Hunter’s journey from a highly touted recruit to a Heisman-winning superstar has been nothing short of remarkable. Now, as he prepares for the next step in his career, the NFL world eagerly awaits to see which franchise will land the generational talent.