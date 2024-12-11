Colorado safety Adonis Forrest Jr enters transfer portal
Colorado safety Adonis Forrest Jr. has entered the transfer portal, seeking a new opportunity after a quiet stint in Boulder. Forrest joined the Buffaloes during the 2023 offseason as part of head coach Deion Sanders’ highly publicized transfer portal overhaul but did not play in 2024. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
In 2023, Forrest appeared in just one game, contributing on special teams against Bowling Green while at Eastern Illinois. His limited participation allowed him to preserve a redshirt under NCAA rules. The lack of playing time in 2024 likely influenced his decision to transfer, as he searches for a program where he can make a greater impact on the field.
Before joining Colorado, Forrest played junior college football, showcasing his potential despite an injury-shortened 2022 season at Contra Costa College. There, he recorded 13 tackles and was ranked as the No. 1 junior college safety in the class by 247Sports. He also spent time at City College of San Francisco and Laney College, building his reputation as a versatile and hard-hitting safety.
Forrest's departure opens another scholarship spot for the Buffaloes as they continue to reshape their roster under Sanders. Meanwhile, Forrest’s experience and remaining eligibility make him an intriguing option for programs looking to bolster their defensive backfield. His combination of junior college accolades and Division I experience could attract interest from schools seeking immediate depth and leadership in the secondary.
As Forrest moves forward in his collegiate career, his focus will undoubtedly be on finding a program where he can fully showcase the talent that made him a top junior college prospect.