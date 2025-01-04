Colorado safety Ian Massey enters transfer portal
Colorado safety Ian Massey has entered the transfer portal after spending one season in Boulder. Massey, who saw limited action during his time with the Buffaloes, will have one year of eligibility remaining as he seeks opportunities elsewhere. His transfer highlights the ongoing shifts within Colorado’s secondary, which faces significant changes with departures to the NFL, including Shilo Sanders.
Massey initially joined the Buffs as a graduate transfer from Oregon State in June. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 220 pounds, he brought size and experience to the defensive backfield. Massey’s collegiate journey began at Trinity Valley Community College, where he excelled, earning All-American and All-Conference honors after registering 78 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and six tackles for loss across 18 games.
However, his time at Oregon State was marked by limited playing opportunities. Massey appeared in five games over three seasons, contributing on special teams and defense. Despite his minimal impact on the field, his strong performance at the community college level showcased his potential.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders won't attend 2025 NFL Draft
Massey's decision to enter the portal may benefit both parties. Colorado can focus on adding younger talent to its secondary, while Massey searches for a program that can utilize his skills in his final year. The Buffs, under Deion Sanders’ leadership, continue to reshape their roster, and Massey’s departure reflects the competitive nature of the team’s rebuild.
FOX Sports host says Coach Prime and Buffs allegedly 'cash-strapped' for Alamo Bowl
As the Buffs address secondary depth, incoming recruits and transfers will likely play a pivotal role in solidifying the defense. Massey's exit underscores the fluidity of college football rosters in the transfer portal era, as players seek the best fit for their talents and career aspirations.