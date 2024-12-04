Colorado's Shedeur Sanders deserves more Heisman hype
Shedeur Sanders has carved a path in college football that is nothing short of extraordinary, carrying the weight of being the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders while establishing his own legacy as a quarterback. From his beginnings at Jackson State to his impactful tenure at Colorado, Sanders has consistently defied critics and surpassed expectations. His final regular season game against Oklahoma State was a testament to his resilience and skill, where he threw for 438 yards, five touchdowns, and endured six sacks in a dominant 52-0 victory.
The narrative surrounding Shedeur’s career has often revolved around the question of whether his offensive line can protect him long enough to showcase his talent. Despite being sacked over 145 times in his collegiate career, Sanders has displayed an incredible ability to bounce back, taking hits—including a particularly devastating one against Kansas—that would have sidelined many players. Yet, his focus and determination have led him to break records and lead his teams to success.
At Jackson State, Sanders was a beacon of excellence, leading the Tigers to back-to-back undefeated seasons in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Over two years, he completed 616 passes for 6,983 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, with an impressive 69.67% completion rate. These numbers solidified his place among the greats in FCS football. His move to Colorado only amplified his prowess, as he continued to set records and raise the bar. In two seasons with the Buffaloes, Sanders completed 635 passes for 7,156 yards, 62 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions, boasting an even higher completion rate of 71.7%.
No. 2 2025 QB Julian Lewis officially signs with Deion Sanders and Colorado
Shedeur’s list of accomplishments is extensive, from breaking Koy Detmer’s single-season passing record at Colorado to receiving the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. His ability to deliver pinpoint throws to a talented cast of receivers—including Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, and Will Sheppard—has made him a force on the field. His leadership has also transformed the Buffaloes, giving them their first winning season since 2020 and securing bowl eligibility.
Shedeur Sanders gifts six-figure luxury car to offensive lineman
As his collegiate career draws to a close, Sanders leaves an indelible mark on Colorado football. Known by the nickname "Grown," his legacy is defined by resilience, excellence, and an unrelenting drive to prove his doubters wrong. The next quarterback to take the helm in Boulder will have big shoes to fill, as Shedeur has set a standard that will resonate for years to come.