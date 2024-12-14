Colorado's Shedeur Sanders finishes eighth in 2024 Heisman vote
The release of the fifth through tenth spots in the 2024 Heisman Trophy balloting stirred significant discussion among college football fans and analysts alike. Announced on ESPN’s Top 10 Heisman Trophy Finalists Show, the six players rounding out the Top 10 complemented the previously unveiled top four finalists: Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward. However, much of the conversation has focused on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who placed eighth in the voting, a position many feel underrepresents his stellar season.
The spotlight on Sanders is amplified by Coach Prime’s vocal presence throughout the season. Known for his charisma and candor, Coach Prime has been a relentless advocate for his players, particularly Shedeur and Travis Hunter. While Hunter’s inclusion among the top four finalists reflects his undeniable talent and versatility, Shedeur’s absence from the top tier has left the Sanders camp—and many fans—questioning the criteria used by voters.
Statistically, Shedeur Sanders had a remarkable season. He broke several Colorado records, including single-season passing yards (3,926) and touchdowns (35). He also maintained a streak of 46 consecutive games with a touchdown pass, dating back to his time at Jackson State. Sanders’ career totals, which include over 14,000 passing yards and a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, underscore his credentials as one of college football’s elite quarterbacks. Despite these accolades, he finished behind Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, whose numbers, while impressive, do not drastically outshine Sanders’. Gabriel’s 3,558 passing yards and 28 touchdowns, combined with his career milestones, such as breaking the NCAA record for career total touchdowns, seem to have given him the edge.
The debate around Sanders’ placement highlights broader issues within the Heisman selection process. Coach Prime has suggested that early-season statements, where he downplayed the need to campaign for Shedeur, might have inadvertently affected his son’s chances. Additionally, controversies surrounding Coach Prime, including his criticism of journalists, may have influenced perceptions of the Sanders-led campaign. The Heisman, after all, is as much about narrative as it is about performance, and the optics surrounding a player and their program can sway voters.
Travis Hunter’s inclusion among the top four finalists is a significant milestone for Colorado football, marking the first time in 30 years that a Buffaloes player has been in serious contention for the Heisman. Hunter’s dual-threat performance as a cornerback and wide receiver captured the nation’s attention, and his historic run is a testament to his unique skill set. However, the dual Heisman campaigns for Hunter and Sanders might have inadvertently split the spotlight, diluting the focus on Shedeur’s achievements.
The rest of the Heisman Top 10 includes notable performances, such as Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (5th), Army quarterback Bryson Daily (6th), Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (7th), Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9th), and Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord (10th). Their placements reflect exceptional seasons for programs often overlooked in Heisman discussions.
As the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is set to be announced on Saturday, Dec. 14, live on ESPN, the debate around Shedeur Sanders’ exclusion from the top four finalists underscores the complexities of the award’s voting process. Regardless of the outcome, Colorado’s season, punctuated by two Top-10 finishers, represents a significant resurgence under Coach Prime’s leadership. For Shedeur Sanders, the campaign may not have ended in New York, but his legacy as one of college football’s brightest stars remains intact.