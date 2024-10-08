Colorado's Shedeur Sanders named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Top 25 list
Shedeur Sanders continues to garner national attention for his impressive performances on the field, earning yet another recognition by landing on the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25 list on Monday.
The award honors the top senior or upperclassman quarterback who is on track to graduate with their initial class, setting it apart from many other accolades in college football. Players are judged not only on their on-field accomplishments but also on their leadership and off-field behavior, making it a highly respected recognition in college football circles.
Sanders finds himself in elite company for this award, joining a list of accomplished quarterbacks, including Miami's Cam Ward, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Texas' Quinn Ewers, and Georgia's Carson Beck,.
While all are talented signal-callers, the journey to winning the Unitas is not easy. The 25 players whittled down throughout the second half of the season, culminating in one standout player earning the honor. Unlike the Heisman Trophy, which primarily focuses on overall excellence and individual statistics, the Golden Arm Award emphasizes character and leadership, making it a more holistic measure of a quarterback’s impact.
The timing of Colorado’s bye week provided an intriguing advantage for Shedeur. As the Buffaloes rested and regrouped, several other top quarterbacks faced significant challenges. For example, Milroe’s Crimson Tide suffered a shocking upset to Vanderbilt, a result that may negatively impact Milroe’s standing in the race for the Golden Arm Award. Meanwhile, although Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes managed to win their game over Cal. Ward’s performance left much to be desired in the first three quarters, leaving questions about his consistency.
For Sanders, the key to staying in the race for this award will be continued consistency and putting together strong performances every week. The pressure is undoubtedly high, and as the son of Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, Shedeur faces an additional layer of scrutiny that some pundits have called the “Prime Bias.”
This phenomenon suggests that Colorado players, particularly Shedeur and two-way star Travis Hunter, are held to a higher standard simply because of the intense media attention surrounding their team and their famous coach. Even Deion Sanders himself has acknowledged this, referring to it as a “media tax” that his players must pay.
Despite this added pressure, Sanders has shown poise throughout the season, and as long as he continues to lead the Buffaloes effectively, his stock for the Golden Arm Award should remain high. Colorado’s recent performances have shown that they are a team capable of competing with anyone in the conference, and the Buffaloes’ offense, particularly with Shedeur at the helm, has been electric. If the offensive line can continue to perform at a high level, there is no reason to doubt that Shedeur can maintain his place among the best quarterbacks in the country.
Looking ahead, the Buffaloes face a tough test in the form of the 18th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats. A victory in this game would go a long way in solidifying Shedeur’s status as a finalist for the Golden Arm Award, and it would further bolster Colorado’s growing reputation as a legitimate contender this season. As the season progresses, Shedeur Sanders’ journey toward the Golden Arm Award will be one of the most exciting storylines to watch in college football.