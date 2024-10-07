Colorado's Shilo Sanders expected to return vs. No. 18 Kansas State
Shilo Sanders was back in practice Monday and will likely to suit up for Saturday's game against No. 18 Kansas State, according to sources.
The Colorado Buffaloes' standout safety and son of head coach Deion Sanders has been out of action since suffering a forearm injury in Week 2 against Nebraska. He has showcased his skills and leadership while fighting through setbacks in the Buffaloes’ secondary this year. His absence has been felt on the field, but his return would be a significant boost for the Buffaloes as they face KSU.
In recent practices, Sanders participated in drills without wearing the yellow no-contact jersey he had worn throughout fall camp. That jersey was originally required as he recovered from shoulder surgery during the offseason. His progression from no-contact to full participation in practice is a positive sign that he is nearing full health. This comes at a crucial time, as the Buffs will need all hands on deck to compete with Kansas State.
Since joining the Buffaloes in Boulder, Sanders has been a pivotal player in the secondary. His hard-hitting style, football IQ, and tenacity have made him one of the key defenders on the team. Shilo has thrived under his father's leadership, helping to instill a winning mentality in the Colorado locker room. His likely return against the Wildcats could be a difference-maker, as the Buffs look to secure a statement victory under the national spotlight.