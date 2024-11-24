Colorado slides in latest AP Top 25 following loss to Kansas
The Colorado Buffaloes saw their hopes of a Big 12 title game berth take a hit after a 37-21 loss to Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium. Entering the matchup, Colorado controlled its destiny in the conference race, but the loss dropped them to No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings and made their path to the title game much more precarious. Now, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will need to rely on other teams faltering in addition to winning out themselves to have a shot at representing the Big 12 in the championship.
Kansas exploited Colorado’s vulnerabilities on both sides of the ball, particularly in the second half. Despite flashes of brilliance from Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes' offense, Colorado was unable to sustain drives against a disciplined Jayhawks defense. Kansas capitalized on turnovers and mistakes, pulling away with a decisive second-half performance.
The latest AP Top 25 rankings reflect a weekend of chaos across college football. The top four remain unchanged, with Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, and Penn State holding firm as the sport’s elite teams. Notre Dame climbed to No. 5 following a dominant performance, while Georgia, Tennessee, Miami, SMU, and Indiana rounded out the top ten. The shakeup outside the top spots saw traditional powerhouses Alabama and Ole Miss tumble after disappointing losses, marking a shift in the national hierarchy.
For Colorado, the No. 23 ranking keeps them in the national conversation, but the loss to Kansas has highlighted areas needing improvement. With just one game left in the regular season, Sanders' squad must address their inconsistencies and prepare for a critical stretch. Their resilience will be tested as they look to prove they belong in the Big 12 title race.
The Buffaloes' next challenge will be navigating a competitive conference landscape while hoping for favorable outcomes elsewhere to keep their championship hopes alive
Here's a look at the entire AP Top 25 Poll for Week 14.
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Notre Dame
6. Georgia
7. Tennessee
8. Miami
9. SMU
10. Indiana
11. Boise State
12. Clemson
13. Alabama
14. Arizona State
15. Ole Miss
16. South Carolina
17. Iowa State
18. Tulane
19. BYU
20. Texas A&M
21. UNLV
22. Illinois
23. Colorado
24. Missouri
25. Army
Colorado faces Oklahoma State for the season finale at Folsom Field on Black Friday (Noon/TV: ABC).