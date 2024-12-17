Colorado snags former five-star Alabama defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis
Jehiem Oatis made headlines on Monday when he visited Boulder and committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on the same day, According to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
As the nation's top defender in the transfer portal, Oatis’ commitment to play for Sanders marks a significant win for the program. He's regarded as ESPN’s fifth-best overall player in the portal, brings an elite pedigree and experience to Boulder. This move highlights Coach Sanders’ continued ability to attract top-tier talent as the Buffs look to strengthen their roster following a transitional season.
At an imposing six-foot-five and 320 pounds, Oatis is a force on the defensive line. A former five-star recruit, he was ranked as the No. 10 player in his class nationally for defensive linemen. Oatis spent the first three years of his career at Alabama, one of college football's most dominant programs, where he started 13 games and played in 29 overall. Across that span, he compiled an impressive stat line with 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and five pass breakups. His early impact at Alabama underscored his talent, although his junior season saw a reduced role as he redshirted, playing in just four games in 2024.
Oatis’ arrival at Colorado comes at a critical time for the Buffaloes. After a season that saw numerous players leave the program—about a dozen to the transfer portal, with others like star two-way player Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders likely headed to the NFL Draft—Oatis fills a crucial void. Additionally, linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green is among the notable departures announced for the following year, signaling Sanders' need to restock his defense with proven talent.
The success of last year’s portal acquisition BJ Green offers a blueprint for Oatis to thrive. Under the guidance of defensive line coaches Robert Livingston and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, Oatis will have the opportunity to elevate his game further. Sapp’s presence, in particular, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that can help Oatis refine his technique and maximize his potential as a dominant interior force.
Sanders and Colorado continue to make waves in the college football landscape, and Oatis’ commitment reaffirms their appeal to top players seeking immediate impact opportunities. With additional high-profile transfers expected to join the program, Oatis represents a cornerstone piece for the Buffs as they look to contend at a higher level next season.