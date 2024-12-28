Colorado to debut 'blackout' business attire uniforms vs. BYU in Alamo Bowl
Colorado will debut sleek "blackout" business attire uniforms for their Alamo Bowl showdown against No. 17 BYU on Saturday. The all-black ensemble, accented by white trim and facemasks, reflects the sharp and disciplined identity head coach Deion Sanders has instilled in his team. This marks the Buffaloes' first postseason appearance under Sanders and their first bowl game in four years. It’s also Colorado’s third trip to the Alamo Bowl, a stage where they’ll look to punctuate a resurgent season.
The 23rd-ranked Buffaloes (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) have undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as one of college football’s biggest stories. Sanders' impact has been undeniable, guiding Colorado to a dominant 52-0 win over Oklahoma State in their regular-season finale. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been sensational, amassing 3,926 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, while Travis Hunter, a rare two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner, has led a formidable defense.
BYU (10-2, 8-1 Big 12) has enjoyed a similarly impressive season. Projected to struggle in their first year navigating a Power Five schedule, the Cougars defied expectations by claiming a share of the Big 12 title. Signature victories, including a dramatic triumph over rival Utah, highlighted BYU’s resilience. Narrow losses to Kansas and Arizona State kept them from playoff contention, but their rise to prominence has cemented their status as a formidable force in the conference.
The Alamo Bowl rekindles a historic rivalry, evoking memories of the 1988 Freedom Bowl, where BYU edged Colorado 20-17 in a dramatic battle. That game propelled both programs to national prominence, with Colorado winning a national championship in 1990 and Ty Detmer capturing the Heisman Trophy the same year.
Scheduled for Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, the Alamo Bowl promises a clash of two surging Big 12 programs eager to make a statement. For Colorado, the bowl represents the culmination of their stunning rise, while BYU aims to cap their breakthrough season with another marquee victory. The matchup will showcase elite talent, competitive fire, and the next chapter of a storied rivalry.