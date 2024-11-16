Colorado to wear 'Salute to Service' uniforms vs. Utah
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to make a bold fashion statement when they face the Utah Utes this Saturday at Folsom Field. Colorado will don a special Salute to Service uniform set, highlighted by sleek silver jerseys paired with black pants. The standout feature is the Buffs' iconic Ralphie logo, reimagined with a black and silver stars-and-stripes design to honor America’s armed forces. This unique uniform set symbolizes respect for military service while adding a striking aesthetic for the highly anticipated matchup.
With an 8th win on the line, the stakes are high for Colorado, who controls their own destiny in the Big 12 race. As the regular season enters its final stretch, the Buffaloes sit in a pivotal position with just three games remaining. A win over Utah would solidify their standing and keep their conference championship aspirations alive. The game, set for a Noon ET kickoff on FOX, promises to be a thrilling contest as Colorado continues its remarkable turnaround under head coach Deion Sanders.
This Salute to Service uniform not only serves as a tribute to veterans and active military personnel but also aligns with the Buffaloes’ determination and grit this season. The silver and black ensemble, with its patriotic design elements, symbolizes resilience—a quality that has defined the team’s journey in the 2024 campaign. The game against Utah, known for their physicality and competitive spirit, will test Colorado’s mettle as they aim to extend their winning ways.
A sold out crowd is expected to pack Folsom Field to witness the Buffaloes in this one-of-a-kind uniform set, combining style, symbolism, and high-stakes football. With both teams vying for momentum, this Big 12 clash is poised to be a showcase of grit, strategy, and pride.