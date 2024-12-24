Colorado took out insurance policies for Sanders and Hunter to play in Alamo Bowl
When Colorado takes on BYU in the Alamo Bowl, the stakes extend beyond just the outcome of the game. One of the most intriguing aspects of the matchup is the absence of player opt-outs, a rarity in modern bowl games, especially for teams with NFL prospects.
Deion Sanders has taken a proactive step to ensure his players are protected, securing disability insurance for those participating in the game. This move highlights Sanders' commitment to his players' futures, balancing their competitive spirit with practical safeguards.
Colorado Athletic Director Rick George credited Sanders for the initiative, emphasizing that the insurance guarantees the players will be well taken care of in the unfortunate event of an injury.
"It was his idea," George noted. "We think it's great that all our players are playing in the game. That’s what all bowl games should be like." This approach underscores Sanders’ influence not only as a coach but as a mentor deeply invested in the well-being of his athletes.
The Buffaloes boast several draftable prospects, but none shine brighter than cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Both are projected to be top-10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, which makes their participation in a non-playoff bowl game particularly risky.
However, Sanders’ decision to secure historic insurance policies for his stars ensures that Hunter and Shedeur can compete without jeopardizing their futures. While the exact figures of their coverage remain undisclosed, Coach Prime hinted at the unprecedented scale of the policies, stating they "exceed anyone that has ever played this game of college football."
For Sanders and Hunter, the Alamo Bowl offers one last opportunity to don the Colorado uniform, capping off a remarkable two-year run. The insurance policy stands as a testament to Deion Sanders’ leadership, ensuring that his players can fully embrace the moment without lingering concerns.
As No. 23 Colorado prepares for No. 17 BYU, the focus remains on finishing strong and exiting the game healthy – a fitting send-off for two of college football’s brightest stars.