Colorado transfer Ethan Boyd won't be joining team, per report
The start of Fall Camp for the Colorado Buffaloes was Sunday and it's time to get down to business in Boulder. However, the team will be without Michigan State transfer Ethan Boyd who reportedly won't be joining the team.
The offensive lineman played in all 12 games for the Spartans as a redshirt sophomore this past season, making three starts at right tackle. At 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, the big blocker spent the last two seasons as a backup and was primed to start in East Lansing.
Boyd, a Michigan native, left home for the first time in his career. The former three-star recruit moved on from MSU fairly quickly after entering the transfer portal. His decision to leave Colorado before the start of the season was unexpected. Pro Football Focus gave Boyd an overall grade of 60.5 for his 2023 campaign, with a run-block grade of 67.7 and a pass-block grade of 43.3. He was expected to be a significant addition to the Buffaloes' offensive line rotation.
Shedeur Sanders "impressed" in 2023, but NFL scout wonders if he can stay healthy
As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for the upcoming season, the absence of Boyd is a notable setback. However, the team remains focused and determined to make the most of their fall camp. With 109 players reporting, including 77 on scholarship, the Buffaloes have a deep roster to work with. The coaching staff will be looking to develop and integrate the players into a cohesive unit, aiming to build on their strengths and address any weaknesses. Fall camp will be crucial for setting the tone and establishing the foundation for the season ahead.