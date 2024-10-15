Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter will play vs. Arizona
After Colorado's narrow 31-28 loss to Kansas State, head coach Deion Sanders provided a status update on two-way star Travis Hunter, who left the game in the second quarter after a hard hit that appeared to result in a shoulder injury. Hunter was seen walking off the field and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. Although he returned to the sidelines later in the game, he did not have his helmet and did not re-enter the contest.
Sanders expressed optimism about Hunter's recovery, but was excited to have him available this week. He noted that Hunter is a key player for the team, but that his health is the top priority.
Hunter had been on a prominent Heisman run prior to the injury, showcasing his unique ability to excel on both offense and defense. He has recorded 49 receptions for 587 yards and six touchdowns on offense, while contributing 16 tackles, three pass deflections, and two interceptions on defense. His dynamic play has been crucial to Colorado's success this season.
The Buffaloes now turn their attention to their upcoming matchup against Arizona, scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on FOX. While Hunter’s status is upbeat, Sanders mentioned that the team will continue to move forward. Colorado will rely on Hunter and other key players to step up with the absence of Omarion Miller as they aim to bounce back from the loss.