Colorado try to overcome horrific first half against BYU in Alamo Bowl
The Colorado Buffaloes' season finale feels eerily reminiscent of Coach Prime’s Jackson State teams that fell short in the Celebration Bowl. With star players like Heisman winner Travis Hunter, Cam’ron Silmon-Craig, Shedeur Sanders, and Shilo Sanders leading the way, the Buffaloes entered the game with high hopes. However, much like Jackson State’s losses to South Carolina State in 2021 and North Carolina Central in 2022, the Buffs appear overmatched, trailing 20-0 at halftime.
A recurring theme in Coach Prime’s postseason struggles is the lack of preparation and discipline. Penalties plagued Jackson State in their title game appearances, and those same issues seem to be haunting Colorado tonight. The offensive line has struggled to protect Shedeur Sanders, who has already been sacked three times and taken several hits in the first half. If this trend continues, it could impact Sanders' NFL draft stock. Once seen as a potential number-one pick, scouts might shift their attention to quarterbacks like Cam Ward or others entering the draft.
The Buffaloes' offense has been stagnant, with their biggest play being a 56-yard reception to Travis Hunter – a spark that ultimately led to a missed 48-yard field goal by Alejandro Mata. With limited production in the passing game and no effective rushing attack, the Buffs must regroup at halftime to turn things around.
One of the key adjustments needed is to establish the run game to alleviate pressure on Sanders. The offensive line must step up, providing better protection and creating lanes for the ground game. Without balance, the Buffs' offense risks becoming one-dimensional, allowing opposing defenses to key in on Sanders and the passing attack.
Defensively, the Buffs need to play more aggressively and limit explosive plays. Special teams also must improve to avoid costly mistakes and missed opportunities. Winning in all three phases – offense, defense, and special teams – is crucial to overcoming the deficit.
Despite the disappointing first half, the second half presents an opportunity for redemption. Coach Prime’s message at halftime will be pivotal in motivating his players to rise to the occasion. This game is not only about finishing the season strong but also about setting the tone for future recruits and solidifying Colorado’s reputation as a rising program under Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes need to show resilience and fight, demonstrating that they are building something sustainable and competitive for years to come.