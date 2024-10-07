Colorado vs. Arizona: Game Time and TV announced
The Colorado Buffaloes' upcoming road game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, October 19, 2024, is set to kick off at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on FOX.
This matchup marks the first-ever meeting between Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and Arizona’s Brett Brennan. The first-year coach replaced former head coach Jedd Fisch, who left for Washington. The former NFL assistant was coaching with the Baltimore Ravens during Sanders final stint in the league.
Arizona comes into the game with a 3-2 record, looking to bounce back from a mixed season so far. The Wildcats opened the year on a sour note, suffering a 31-7 defeat to Kansas State. However, they rebounded impressively by upsetting then tenth-ranked Utah. Arizona's momentum was halted again with a loss to Texas Tech last weekend, and they are scheduled to face No. 14 BYU before their showdown with Colorado.
Meanwhile, Coach Prime’s Buffaloes will be looking to build on their season and earn a crucial Big 12 win. This game holds significant importance for both teams as they continue to navigate the challenges of conference play.
In addition to Colorado’s game, the Big 12 has a packed slate of matchups for the week. On Friday, October 18, Oklahoma State will take on BYU at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The rest of the action on Saturday features Arizona State vs. Cincinnati, Houston vs. Kansas, Baylor vs. Texas Tech, UCF vs. Iowa State, Kansas State vs. West Virginia, and TCU vs. Utah, rounding out an exciting weekend of college football.