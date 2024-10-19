Colorado vs. Arizona: How to Watch, Game time and TV
Colorado's matchup on Saturday with Arizona presents an intriguing challenge for both teams, primarily because it feature similar strengths and weaknesses. Unlike some of Colorado's other opponents, where there are clear differences between the teams’ approaches and abilities, this game against the Wildcats feels more like a face-off between equals. Both teams boast impressive passing attacks, both struggle in the run game, and both have defenses that are still finding their footing, especially in terms of pressuring the quarterback. Given these dynamics, this game is shaping up to be more about who can execute their strengths better than the other, rather than who can exploit the other team’s weaknesses.
Colorado’s season under Deion Sanders has been marked by an explosive passing attack, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his favorite target, Travis Hunter. Sanders and Hunter form one of the best quarterback-wide receiver tandems in college football, and they are often the focal point of discussions about the Buffaloes’ offense. Hunter, in particular, is widely regarded as one of the most talented players in college football, capable of making game-changing plays on both offense and defense. When talking about Arizona, a similar tandem is the center of attention with quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Fifita and McMillan have been lighting up defenses across the Big 12, and much like Colorado’s dynamic duo, they represent the core of Arizona’s offensive identity.
Deion Sanders and staff refocus for Arizona matchup with reality check
One of the key storylines going into this game is the lack of a consistent rushing attack from both teams. Colorado has struggled to establish the run in most games this season, and while Arizona’s ground game hasn’t been disastrous, it hasn’t been particularly dominant either. Colorado’s recent defensive performances have shown that they can hold up well against teams that lean heavily on the run, such as their game against Kansas State, where they held the Wildcats’ typically strong rushing offense in check. Arizona, meanwhile, has only had two games this season where a running back rushed for over 100 yards, further underscoring that neither team is likely to dominate on the ground in this matchup.
The similarities between these two teams extend to their defenses, particularly in their ability to pressure the quarterback. Both teams have registered exactly 11 sacks this season, placing them outside the top 40 in the nation for pass rush production. This is a crucial factor to consider because one of the ways teams have been able to beat Colorado is by putting consistent pressure on Shedeur Sanders. While Arizona has been able to generate pressure at times, they are not significantly better than Colorado in this regard, meaning the game could come down to which quarterback can operate more effectively under moderate pressure.
What Arizona's Brent Brennan said about Deion Sanders and Colorado
One of the more fascinating aspects of this matchup is how each team views its own identity. Colorado has a clear understanding of who they are: a high-powered passing team that will attempt to run the ball just enough to keep defenses honest but will largely rely on Sanders to distribute the ball to his playmakers. Arizona, on the other hand, is still figuring out their offensive identity beyond the Fifita-to-McMillan connection. When Arizona wins, it is usually because Fifita and McMillan have had outstanding performances, but the Wildcats have not consistently found other offensive contributors to complement their star duo. Colorado, on the other hand, has shown that even when some of their top receiving options are unavailable, they still have enough depth at the position to pose a significant threat.
On the defensive side, Colorado’s secondary stands out as one of the team’s strengths. Travis Hunter, when not making highlight-reel catches on offense, has been locking down opposing receivers all season, and he has yet to allow a touchdown in coverage. His ability to neutralize Arizona’s top target, McMillan, could be a critical factor in this game. Beyond Hunter, players like Cam’ron Silmon-Craig, Preston Hodge, and Colton Hood have stepped up to make plays in the secondary, giving Colorado an edge in pass defense that Arizona may struggle to overcome.
One X-factor for Colorado in this game is the performance of Shilo Sanders, who is returning from a broken forearm. Shilo’s first game back was shaky, as his tackling form and pursuit angles left much to be desired. Both he and his father, Coach Prime, acknowledged that he did not play up to his usual standards. If Shilo can shake off the rust and return to form, it will be a boost for Colorado’s defense. However, if he continues to struggle, the Buffaloes may need to turn to Savion Riley or Carter Stoutmire, who played well in Shilo’s absence.
Ultimately, this game may come down to a simple but timeless football truth: the team that can impose its style of play on the other will likely emerge victorious. Both Colorado and Arizona are at their best when airing it out, but neither team has proven to be dominant in other areas like the run game or pass rush. If Colorado can jump out to an early lead and force Arizona into a shootout, the advantage would likely tilt in Colorado’s favor, as Shedeur Sanders has repeatedly shown he can lead his team in high-scoring affairs. Conversely, if Arizona can keep the game close and put pressure on Sanders, they may have a chance to steal a victory.
This is not a must-win game for either team in the strictest sense, but the stakes are high. A win for Colorado would move them to 5-2 and put them in a strong position to secure bowl eligibility with several winnable games remaining on the schedule. For Arizona, a loss would drop them to 3-4 and make it much harder to salvage a successful season. Both teams need this win, and the result will likely hinge on which passing attack can rise to the occasion.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Colorado vs. Arizona
Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET
TV: FOX