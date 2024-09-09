Colorado vs. Baylor: Game time and TV announced
Colorado will kickoff with Baylor on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, per an announcement on Monday. This will be the first time in CU history the Buffs football program will be featured on all four national networks in a season. They'll be on CBS for this week's Rocky Mountain Showdown with CSU and on ABC for the Black Friday season finale against Oklahoma State.
Baylor (1-1) is coming off a 23-12 loss to No. 12 Utah on Saturday. Colorado (1-1) didn't fare any better with a 28-10 loss at Nebraska on NBC. The Huskers moved up to No. 23 after taking care of Coach Prime and the Buffs on Saturday night.
This marks the first meeting between the former Big 12 rivals since 2010. CU leads the all-time series, 9-7, including a 4-2 mark in Boulder. It's the homecoming and the conference opener for the Buffs, who spent 13 years in the Pac-12 conference. They migrated back to their original conference as a "Four Corners" package deal.
The Bears will face back-to-back teams from the state of Colorado with Air Force on Saturday (7:30 p.m./TV: FS1). Colorado faces Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo. on Saturday night.