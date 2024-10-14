Colorado vs. Cincinnati: Game Time and TV announced
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Oct. 26, in a game that promises to be a late-night showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN. This will be another prime opportunity for the Buffaloes to showcase their talent on a national stage, continuing their journey through a competitive Big 12 season. Both teams will be looking to make a statement as they vie for prominence in a crowded conference.
This game is part of a full slate of Big 12 matchups for that Saturday, with several exciting games scheduled earlier in the day. One of the early highlights includes Oklahoma State taking on Baylor at 3:30 p.m. ET, which will be available to stream on ESPN+. While not nationally televised, this game will attract plenty of attention as both teams fight for conference positioning.
The Big 12 also has several other intriguing matchups that will be selected on a six-day basis. Among these are West Virginia traveling to Arizona and BYU facing UCF. Utah will visit Houston in what promises to be a challenging road test, and the in-state rivalry between Kansas and Kansas State will undoubtedly bring plenty of excitement. Texas Tech will also clash with TCU, rounding out a day full of critical games across the conference.
The Buffaloes' late start against Cincinnati ensures a long day of Big 12 football for fans, with high stakes in every game as teams battle for bowl eligibility and conference supremacy as the season progresses.