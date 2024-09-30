Colorado vs. Kansas State: Game time and TV announced
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to host No. 20 Kansas State on Saturday, October 12, 2024, in what promises to be an exciting Big 12 matchup. The game is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on ESPN, offering fans a prime-time viewing experience.
Deion Sanders and the Buffs gained a significant 48-21 win over UCF on Saturday. A contest that had the Buffs out to Orlando earlier than expected due to Hurricane Helene impacting Florida. They'll enjoy the bye week before returning home to face the Wildcats.
This game is part of a full weekend of Big 12 action. The weekend starts on Friday, October 11, 2024, with Utah traveling to Arizona State for a late-night game, kicking off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Saturday's slate begins with Cincinnati visiting UCF at 3:30 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN2. In another notable matchup, Arizona will face BYU at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX, a rivalry that often delivers intense competition. Later in the evening, Iowa State will take on West Virginia at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX, leading into the night’s finale between K-State and Colorado.
With this competitive lineup of games, Big 12 fans are in for a treat, and all eyes will be on Boulder as Colorado seeks to defend their home turf in another prime time showdown.