Colorado vs. UCF: Game Time and TV announced
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to take on the Central Florida Knights in their first Big 12 matchup on Saturday, September 28. The game will be held at FBC Mortgage Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET, with national coverage on FOX. This will be a significant game for Colorado, as it marks the first time they will play a conference game in Coach Deion Sanders' home state of Florida.
The Knights, who are currently 3-0, are coming off a bye week and will be looking to continue their strong start to the season as they open their Big 12 schedule against the Buffs. Meanwhile, Colorado stands at 3-1, and this game will be critical for their Big 12 standings. Additionally, the game will mark the Buffaloes’ fifth nationally televised game of the season, already matching the program’s season-high for network appearances, which was set in 2023.
Colorado is coming off a 38-31 overtime win over Baylor on Saturday night. The last-second heroics by Shedeur Sanders and LaJohntay Wester set up Travis Hunter's game-sealing forced fumble at the goal line.
This matchup is one of several Big 12 contests scheduled for the day, which includes other key games such as Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State on ESPN and Iowa State vs. Houston on FS1. Colorado’s game against UCF will provide another great opportunity for the Buffs to showcase their talents on a national stage once again under the leadership of Coach Prime.