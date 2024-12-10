Colorado wide receiver Asaad Waseem enters transfer portal
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Asaad Waseem has entered the transfer portal, seeking a fresh start after limited opportunities in Boulder. Waseem, a promising recruit out of high school, struggled to find playing time during his two seasons with the program. He did not appear in any games during the 2024 season and played in just two contests in 2023.
Waseem made his college debut against Washington State on the road in 2023, featuring on special teams as a kickoff returner. He recorded one kickoff return for nine yards in Colorado’s final game of the season against Utah. These were his only on-field contributions, as he appeared exclusively in the final two games of the 2023 campaign. Despite his limited involvement, Waseem’s high school accolades and potential remain noteworthy.
During his high school career, Waseem earned recognition as a three-star prospect by multiple recruiting services. ESPN ranked him as the No. 143 wide receiver in his class and the No. 157 player from Florida. Meanwhile, 247Sports listed him as the No. 120 wide receiver and the No. 112 player in the state. On3 placed him at No. 213 among wide receivers nationally and No. 183 among Florida prospects. His composite rankings reflected similar standings, highlighting his talent and potential entering the college ranks.
Deion Sanders sends message to transfer portal players about coming to Colorado
Waseem’s decision to transfer provides an opportunity to rejuvenate his career at a new program, potentially in a system better suited to his skill set. While his time at Colorado didn’t unfold as anticipated, his athleticism and high school pedigree suggest he could make a significant impact elsewhere. Programs in need of a dynamic wide receiver or special teams contributor will likely take interest in Waseem as he navigates the transfer process.