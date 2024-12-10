Colorado wide receiver Jordan Onovughe enters transfer portal
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jordan Onovughe has entered the transfer portal, seeking a fresh opportunity after two seasons in Boulder. A redshirt freshman in 2023, Onovughe appeared in four games without recording a statistic. In 2024, he caught one pass for one yard in the team’s matchup against Arizona. Despite limited production at Colorado, Onovughe’s high school pedigree and potential suggest he could be a valuable addition to a program in search of wide receiver depth.
Onovughe joined Colorado as a three-star prospect from the prestigious Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Known for producing elite talent, Mater Dei saw Onovughe play a critical role in its dominance. Over three seasons, the team compiled a 29-1 record, including a perfect 12-0 campaign in 2021, when they claimed the CIF State Championship and were named the top team in the nation by multiple outlets. As a senior, Onovughe tallied 46 receptions for 517 yards and four touchdowns, demonstrating his ability to perform against elite competition. His versatility extended to special teams, where he returned kicks and punts, adding value as a multi-dimensional player.
Onovughe’s high school accolades included being ranked as the No. 101 wide receiver nationally by On3 and the No. 85 player in California by Rivals. His recruiting profile suggested significant potential, but he has yet to realize it at the collegiate level. With three years of eligibility remaining, Onovughe will look to reset his career at a new program where he can carve out a more prominent role.
The decision to transfer reflects the competitive nature of Colorado’s revamped roster under head coach Deion Sanders. As Onovughe moves on, his experience at one of the nation’s top high school programs and untapped upside make him an intriguing prospect for his next destination.