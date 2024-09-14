Colorado will feature "Stormtrooper" uniforms vs. Colorado State
The Colorado Buffaloes will be donning their popular all-white “stormtrooper” uniforms for the upcoming Rocky Mountain Showdown against the Colorado State Rams.
Known for their sleek and striking appearance, these uniforms consist of white pants, a white helmet, and the Buffs’ new white jerseys, which are highlighted by an embroidered mountain range on the sleeves. This specific uniform combination has become a fan favorite, showcasing the team’s style and connection to the state’s iconic Rocky Mountains.
The last time Colorado wore an all-white set was during the 2023 season opener against TCU. However, those uniforms were accented with gold, contrasting with the traditional black accents featured in this Saturday’s matchup. The shift to black-accented jerseys adds a classic touch to the stormtrooper look, keeping in line with Colorado’s storied football traditions.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, with the game being broadcast live on CBS. Both teams enter the 93rd edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown with identical 1-1 records, adding extra stakes to this in-state rivalry. The showdown promises to be a fierce battle between the two teams, each looking to claim state bragging rights.
Fans and media alike have been buzzing on social media, sharing their excitement and anticipation for one of Colorado’s most iconic football matchups. The pregame hype is building as the Buffaloes prepare to take the field in their all-white uniforms, ready to make a statement against their in-state rivals.
Colorado looks to make it seven straight over CSU. They come into the game as a 7.5-point favorite.