Colorado will go bowling in year two under Deion Sanders
In his second season ass head coach, Deion Sanders has guided the Colorado Buffaloes to bowl eligibility, solidifying his impact on the program. Their sixth win of the season came with a 34-23 victory over Cincinnati, establishing Colorado as a rising force in the Big 12. Sanders acknowledged the accomplishment but clarified that their ambitions extend beyond simply reaching the postseason. “That’s one of the hurdles… but that’s not the end goal for us,” Sanders remarked, reflecting his commitment to long-term success.
Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders overcame the flu to lead the Buffaloes, completing 25 of 30 passes for 323 yards and three total touchdowns. In a stellar performance, he connected nine times with two-way sensation Travis Hunter, who contributed 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Deion Sanders expressed bewilderment at his son’s absence from the Heisman Trophy conversation, underscoring Shedeur's commitment to team goals over individual accolades. He also praised Hunter, whom he considers the best player in college football, challenging the criteria of prestigious awards.
Colorado’s win came through a balanced offense, as they achieved a 100-yard team rushing effort for the second consecutive game. Isaiah Augustave, a transfer from Arkansas, led with 93 rushing yards, reflecting Sanders’ “conscious effort” to diversify their attack. The Buffaloes built a substantial 31-14 lead by scoring on five of their first six drives, holding off a late Cincinnati rally. With a record of 6-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play, Colorado has exceeded expectations after being picked to finish 11th in the preseason poll by the media.
Despite Colorado’s growing prominence, Sanders maintains a grounded perspective, focusing on each game without the pressure of rankings. Following the win, he expressed reluctance to be ranked, because of the team’s comfort “in the dark.” Notably, Sanders highlighted the team’s promise to Peggy Coppom, Colorado’s 99-year-old superfan, to bring her to a bowl game. Although unable to attend the Cincinnati game, Coppom was reassured that her support would be honored with a bowl game appearance, a gesture reflecting the deeper sense of community Sanders has cultivated within Colorado’s football program.