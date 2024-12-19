Colorado WR Omarion Miller expected to play in Alamo Bowl vs. BYU
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller is set to make a surprising return for the Alamo Bowl against No. 17 BYU, after previously being ruled out for the season due to a significant leg injury that required surgery. In the latest Well Off Media video, Miller confirmed that he will resume practice this week and be available for the bowl game in San Antonio.
Miller's injury occurred during Colorado’s loss to Kansas State on October 12, after which head coach Deion Sanders announced he would miss the remainder of the season.
Despite his limited appearances this year, Miller showcased immense potential, recording 10 receptions for 216 yards and a touchdown. His standout performances earned high praise from Sanders, who described him as “one of the best in the nation.” The former four-star blue-chip wideout burst onto the scene last year against USC when he had seven catches,196 yards and a touchdown. With his performance against the Trojans, he was named Pac-12 Player of the Week.
Miller's return provides a crucial boost to Colorado's offense, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, as they prepare for their high-stakes postseason matchup on December 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. His presence adds another dynamic weapon for the Buffaloes in what promises to be an exciting showdown.