Colorado WR Omarion Miller out for season after leg injury
Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller has been ruled out for the season after suffering a significant leg injury that required surgery. Head coach Deion Sanders shared the unfortunate news, saying, "He had surgery yesterday. I don’t think he’ll be back this season." Miller's absence is a tough blow for the Buffaloes, as he had quickly established himself as a key playmaker on the team.
Miller had made a strong impression in his appearances this season, amassing 10 receptions for 216 yards and a touchdown. His breakout performance made him one of the top receiving threats in the nation, with Sanders expressing pride in the young receiver's development. Sanders praised him, stating, "He’s one of the best in the nation for me, proud of him."
The injury occurred during Colorado's Saturday night loss to No. 18 Kansas State. Miller was seen in a wheelchair afterward, visibly in pain. The loss of Miller adds to the challenges the Buffaloes have faced this season, but there is still some positive news for the team.
Colorado is set to take on Arizona this weekend, and they will see the return of two other standout players. Travis Hunter, who has been out with an injury of his own, and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. are both expected to suit up for the game, providing much-needed reinforcements to the Buffaloes’ offense. With the game airing on FOX, fans will be eager to see how the team performs as they adjust to Miller's absence while welcoming back two key contributors.