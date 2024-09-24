Colorado's Dallan Hayden expected to return vs. UCF
Deion Sanders confirmed that running back Dallan Hayden will return to action for the Colorado Buffaloes in their upcoming game against UCF on Saturday. The Buffaloes have been seeking stability in their running back room, and Hayden’s return adds depth to a position that has seen weekly evolution but has yet to produce a breakout performance this season.
A transfer to Colorado, Hayden made an early impact in the first two games of the season, tallying 14 carries for 52 yards before being sidelined. Though his numbers weren’t eye-popping, his presence in the backfield provided a spark for a Buffaloes team still trying to find its footing in the run game. Despite four games, Colorado has yet to see a running back surpass the 100-yard rushing mark in a single contest, highlighting a key area in which the team needs improvement.
Hayden’s return could help bolster a rushing attack that has been inconsistent thus far. As Colorado heads into a pivotal matchup against UCF (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX), his experience and fresh legs could be an asset, especially as Coach Prime looks to diversify the Buffaloes’ offensive approach.
With Hayden back in the mix, Colorado will be aiming for a more balanced offensive performance as they take on the Knights on the road, hoping to return to form after recent struggles.