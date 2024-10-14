Colorado's questionable lineup changes hurt more than injuries against Kansas State
The Colorado Buffaloes' recent game against Kansas State Wildcats showcased two quarterbacks with undeniable talent and determination, both playing with a chip on their shoulders. Each displayed an ability to lead their teams down the field, turning deficits into opportunities for victory. The matchup between these two teams brought excitement and anticipation, particularly after the Buffaloes’ three-game winning streak, which had drawn significant attention. With Kansas State looking to hand Colorado their first loss in conference play, the stage was set for an intense showdown.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders opened the game strong, connecting with wide receiver LaJohntay Wester for an early touchdown, giving the Buffs a lead and energizing the crowd. However, Kansas State quarterback Avery Jackson responded quickly, leading his team down the field and capping off a drive with an 8-yard touchdown run. Jackson’s celebratory Prime Time dance sent a clear message to both Colorado’s team and their fans: Kansas State wasn’t intimidated, and they came to play.
One of the key storylines from this game was Colorado’s defense giving up their first 100-yard rushing performance of the season. Kansas State running back DJ Giddens had an impressive night, carrying the ball 25 times for 182 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. His ability to break through the Buffs’ defense was a significant factor in the Wildcats’ success. In contrast, Colorado’s rushing attack faltered, with the team managing a net of -24 rushing yards on 19 carries. Shedeur Sanders’ struggles in avoiding negative plays, particularly by taking sacks instead of throwing the ball away, compounded the Buffs’ inability to establish any rhythm on the ground.
The Buffs were also hampered by injuries to key players. Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr., two of Colorado’s most explosive weapons, left the game due to injury, which put additional pressure on the team’s depth. Omarion Miller stepped up in their absence, hauling in 8 passes for 145 yards, but he too was injured during the game, leaving the Buffs shorthanded at a critical time. Despite the injuries, Sanders had a strong showing, completing 34 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns. However, he also threw an interception and was sacked six times, marking the most sacks he’s taken in a single game this season.
Kansas State’s game plan of controlling the clock paid dividends, as they held onto the ball for ten more minutes than the Buffs, limiting Shedeur Sanders' time on the field and preventing Colorado from finding a consistent offensive rhythm. Ultimately, the game came down to the wire, with Kansas State securing a narrow three-point victory. Despite the loss, the Buffs’ performance revealed several areas of concern that opposing teams may look to exploit in the coming weeks, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
The Buffaloes’ defense struggled mightily with tackling throughout the game. Kansas State’s rushing attack, led by Giddens, exposed gaps in Colorado’s defense, and missed tackles allowed the Wildcats to gain valuable yards after contact. Shilo Sanders, returning to the lineup after an injury, appeared hesitant at times, perhaps out of caution not to reinjure himself, and this limited his effectiveness. Deion Sanders, known for his no-nonsense approach, will likely address these issues, demanding more from his players as they prepare for their next matchup against Arizona. Like he said in the message he gave the Buffs after the Baylor game, ”We really got blessed with the outcome of the game, you guys are out here like you dominated, when are you gonna want it”.
With key players sidelined and a disappointing defensive performance, the Buffs will need to regroup quickly if they hope to get back on track. As they head into their next game, the hope is that their injured players recover, and the team can return to their winning ways.