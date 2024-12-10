Dayon Hayes enters transfer portal after season at Colorado
Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Dayon Hayes has entered the transfer portal, seeking a new opportunity for his final year of eligibility. Hayes, a graduate transfer from Pittsburgh, played in four games for the Buffaloes in 2024 before a season-ending surgery in November curtailed his campaign. During his brief stint in Boulder, Hayes recorded 16 tackles and two sacks, showcasing the skills that made him a key addition to Colorado’s defensive front.
Hayes enters the portal with a .8900 transfer rating from 247 Sports, ranking him as the No. 294 player overall and the No. 30 defensive lineman. His experience, production, and versatility make him a highly valuable target for programs in need of immediate impact on the defensive line.
Before transferring to Colorado, Hayes played four seasons at Pittsburgh, where he was a consistent contributor to the Panthers’ defensive success. Appearing in 39 games, Hayes amassed 81 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. He also added five pass deflections and two forced fumbles to his stat line. His time at Pitt was highlighted by multiple standout performances, including being named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week twice.
In 2023, Hayes started 11 of 12 games for Pitt, leading the team with 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. His dominant performance against Boston College—six tackles, three for loss, two sacks, and two pass deflections—propelled the Panthers to a 24-16 victory and earned him conference honors. In 2022, Hayes was similarly impactful, registering 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks despite playing in only eight games.
Hayes’ collegiate debut in 2020 foreshadowed his potential. In just five games, he recorded three tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble, making an immediate impression as a reserve.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Hayes offers his next program an experienced and disruptive presence on the defensive line. His track record of production, even amidst injuries, makes him a strong candidate to elevate any defense in need of an established playmaker.