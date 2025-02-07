Deion Sanders adds another NFL All-Pro to Colorado staff
Deion Sanders continues to reshape Colorado’s football program by adding former NFL talent to his coaching staff. His latest move brings former Dallas Cowboys center Andre Gurode back to Boulder as the assistant offensive line coach.
Gurode, a Colorado Buffaloes alum, played for Gary Barnett before being drafted 37th overall in the 2002 NFL Draft. He went on to have a successful professional career, spending nine seasons with the Cowboys, where he was a key figure on the offensive line. He earned five Pro Bowl selections and was twice named an All-Pro, cementing his reputation as one of the top centers of his era.
This hire is part of a broader trend in Sanders’ approach to staffing. He added another assistant with an impressive NFL resume. Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk will join the Buffs as well
For Gurode, this marks a return to the program where he made a name for himself before launching his professional career. But his experience extends beyond just playing the game—he’s also been developing his coaching skills.
After retiring from the NFL in 2013, he began working with the Dallas Cowboys as a defensive line assistant before transitioning to the XFL, where he served as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach for the Houston Roughnecks and the San Antonio Brahmas.
Sanders’ ability to attract high-profile former players shows his commitment to building a staff with NFL-level experience and insight. While he has no interest in coaching in the NFL, he’s bringing an NFL mindset to Colorado.
With Gurode joining the mix, the Buffaloes are stacking their coaching staff with experienced professionals who understand what it takes to succeed at the highest level.